Hrithik Roshan named Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Bengaluru team owner

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has once again raised the stakes in the world of cricket by announcing the addition of superstar Hrithik Roshan as the owner of the Bengaluru team. This move adds another layer of star power to the league, with already established owner Akshay Kumar leading the Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) team.

The ISPL, scheduled from March 2nd to March 9th, 2024, is India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. The inaugural edition that will be held in Mumbai, will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir).

Hrithik Roshan’s involvement is poised to captivate the attention of people nationwide and specifically in the vibrant ‘Garden City’ of Bengaluru, encouraging enthusiasts of all ages to actively participate in the upcoming tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. His association with the ISPL is not just a testament to the league’s allure but also a call to action for cricket enthusiasts to be a part of this revolutionary sporting spectacle.

Speaking about his association with the Indian Street Premier League as the owner of the Bengaluru team and Founder of HRX, Hrithik Roshan said, “The Indian Street Premier League is a promising avenue to unearth exceptional talent. I am thrilled to be part of this aspirational journey as the owner of the Bengaluru team. I look forward to witnessing the emergence of new stars and the unparalleled energy that this format brings.”

Launched in November by former Team India head coach and Chief Mentor of ISPL, Ravi Shastri, along with Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Amol Kale, and League Commissioner Suraj Samat, the ISPL has been making waves across the nation. The inclusion of Hrithik Roshan only adds to the league’s glamour and aura overall.

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League said, “Hrithik Roshan joining the ISPL is a significant milestone for us. His charisma and passion for the game will undoubtedly enhance the league’s appeal and inspire cricketers across the country.”

Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League said, “The ISPL has always aimed to provide a unique platform for budding cricketers, and Hrithik Roshan’s ownership of the Bengaluru team is a testament to our commitment. We are confident that his association will fuel the league’s mission to uncover hidden talents.”

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, Indian Street Premier League said, “Hrithik Roshan’s entry into the ISPL aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a cricketing revolution. We are excited about the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the Bengaluru team, and we look forward to an electrifying season.”

With no age limit for participation, the league welcomes cricketers of all ages, enforcing the inclusion of at least one player from the U-19 age group category in the playing XI.