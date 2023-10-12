Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s dance number ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ sets social media ablaze

In an electrifying social media frenzy, the fever surrounding Tiger Shroff’s highly anticipated mass entertainer, ‘Ganapath,’ has skyrocketed to unprecedented heights. Adding to the excitement is the long-awaited reunion with Kriti Sanon, his debut movie co-star, after a nine-year hiatus. As the film’s release date approaches, the duo has unleashed the first song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain,’ sparking a viral sensation that has set the internet on fire.

This sensational dance number, featuring the melodious voices of Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar and a riveting composition by White Noise Studios, has not just captured hearts but also commandeered social media platforms. ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ has been relentlessly trending, dominating every corner of the streaming and digital landscape. The song has gone viral, igniting a fan frenzy that transcends generations.

What sets ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ apart is its infectious hook step, flawlessly executed by Tiger andKriti, fueling the song’s widespread appeal. Social media has been inundated with heartwarming videos of fans, spanning age groups, enthusiastically recreating the step.

Whether it’s the younger generation inspired by their idols or longtime followers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ hook step has united fans of all ages.