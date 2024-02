Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child, with speculation ignited by Padukone’s attempts to conceal her midriff at the 77th BAFTA Awards.

According to a report, Deepika is in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Rumours about a pregnancy spread on the microblogging app X after the Deepika was seen trying to cover her stomach on the red carpet at the BAFTAS.

Deepika and Ranveer are yet to address these claims.