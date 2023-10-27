scorecardresearch
'It becomes whodunit scenario,' says Ram Madhvani on 'Aarya 3'

By Agency News Desk
The creator of thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three, Ram Madhvani, has opened up about his thought process behind each of the hook points in the seasons. After two successful seasons, ‘Aarya’ is all set to return with a thunderous roar in the third season as it presents a new story tracing the shooting of Aarya.

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

Talking about this, Ram said: “Aarya 3 is an extremely significant milestone for us because for any show to reach season three itself is a big achievement. We have a great fan following from the audience, and more than repeat audiences, we were trying to figure out how to attract new audiences to Aarya.”

“As a result, one of the things the story lends itself to is that Aarya gets shot, and from the audience’s point of view, it becomes a ‘whodunit’ scenario. That’s what we showcased in the trailer, and the central question becomes, who actually shot Aarya,” he shared.

The filmmaker added: “In season 1, it was about who shot Tej, and in season 3, it’s about who shot Aarya. That has really been the character arc for Aarya, a mother who is willing to do anything to protect her children. ‘Ek Maa Apne baccho ke liye kuchh bhi kar sakti hai’, and she is forced into situations where she must protect her children.”

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

