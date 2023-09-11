scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew wrap up ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew wrap up 'Ulajh'
Janhvi Kapoor - Gulshan Devaiah - Roshan Mathew - Ulajh _ pic courtesy instagram

The highly anticipated new-age thriller ‘Ulajh’ has completed its shooting and wrapped up the final schedule of the film in Mumbai. The makers of the film shared a video on the wrap of the film, expressing gratitude and their heartfelt emotions. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, the stylized international thriller, Ulajh, is helmed by the National Award Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria.

Ulajh also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Speaking about it, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I have learned so much through this experience, I wake up every day and feel so inspired seeing each one involved in the film, giving their heart and soul to everything. It was amazing to see how passionate everyone was, how high the energies were, and how fun everything was.” She also took to social media and shared a heartfelt message on her experience on shooting Ulajh.

Adding to it, Roshan Mathew said, ” Since day one I used to joke saying that I have come here to just shoot the film and not make any friends but fortunately now I can say there will be people I will definitely miss a lot, from Junglee Pictures, all the other actors and everyone involved in the film.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah jokingly said, ” Ulajh’s India schedule was nice but the London shoot was amazing.”

Lastly, director Sudhanshu Saria expressed, “I feel so grateful, I received more than I asked for, I always keep thanking the amazing cast and everyone in Junglee Pictures.”

Img. Sourcejungleepictures
