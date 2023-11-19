'Jeetega Jeetega', says Kartik Aaryan as he cheers for team India

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, on Sunday took to the internet and gave a shout out to the Indian cricket team, ahead of the much awaited World Cup final match.

The journey of 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will culminate with a highly-anticipated title clash between two-time winners, hosts India and five-time champions Australia. This will be the second time Australia and India will be meeting in a Men’s ODI World Cup final.

Now, taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of himself in a white v-neck tee shirt, and holding a cricket bat. He is smiling while looking towards the sky. The snap shows the actor in his avatar of ‘Chandu’.

Along with the photo he wrote: “Jeetega Jeetega”, followed by an Indian flag and trophy emoji.

The actor also gave the music of track ‘Jeetega Jeetega’ by Pritam and Arijit Singh to his post.

The song is from the 2021 biographical sports drama ’83’, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

The flick is based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

It also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, among others in pivotal roles.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “All the best to the Indian team from champion himself”.

“those shining eyes plus smile ufff”.

“yeh baat hui na Shehzada”.

“If India wins today then you have to post your shirtless pic”.

‘Chandu Champion’ is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and it will release on June 14, 2024.

–IANS

