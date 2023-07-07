scorecardresearch
Jeremy Allen White ditches wedding ring after dating rumours with Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) ‘The Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White has made his marital status clear amid the floating rumours that the actor is dating Selena Gomez.  The Golden Globe winning actor ditched his wedding ring during an outing in LA, two months after his wife filed for divorce.

As reported by Aceshowbiz, White went out to shop for groceries at Gelson’s Market and in the photos circulating online, the actor was not seen wearing his wedding band on his ring finger, though he was wearing another ring on the middle finger.

The 32-year old was seen wearing a khaki NY Yankees cap, matching linen shirt, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers for his errand.

According to Aceshowbiz, “Jeremy was seen carrying a blue reusable bag from the grocery store when heading to his parked car. He appeared to be in no rush, as he took a moment to smoke a cigarette and check his phone before driving away from the parking lot.”

“The dating rumors were first shared by the celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi, which posted a blind item from an anonymous source. “A recently separated Golden Globe winner who’s show just premiered its second season is ‘casually’ dating again.”

“He met this A-List singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas,” it read.

–IANS

anv/prw

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch
Urvashi Rautela charged this ‘huge’ amount for a 3 minute song in Pushpa 2!!??
