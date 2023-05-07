scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Four months after Hollywood star Jeremy Renner’s horrific snow plough accident, the actor continues to share his path to recovery.

After making a significant recovery in time to celebrate the premiere of his Disney+ series ‘Rennervations’, Renner’s health has continued to progress. Eager to share updates with fans, Renner most recently posted an Instagram video showcasing his improvements with mobility exercises, taking “the new parts for a tiny test drive”, reports ‘Variety’.

The video includes Renner using exercise equipment as he did several exercises to build strength and mobility in his injured leg.

Renner captioned the video with: “UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous….”

“Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia, etc.). Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don’t tell my PT),” said Renner.

Throughout the four months, Renner has made a few media appearances to explain how the accident transpired. Once the actor made significant improvements he appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and sat down with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special, ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’.

Soon after his televised appearances, the actor made his first public appearance at the premiere of his reality series, ‘Rennervations’, in which he told ‘Variety’ he had “set out a goal to be walking this carpet”.

In addition to his media appearances, he has shared his victories via social media, including Instagram stories as he posed with his family at Six Flags Magic Mountain Amusement Park, as well as videos of his recovery milestones.

