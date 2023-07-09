scorecardresearch
Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has branded the much-loved actor as “misogynist”, with her also leaking alleged screenshots of texts that he sent.

Sarah, who works as a surf instructor, took to Instagram to brand somebody – who is thought to be Jonah Hill – a misogynist. Although she didn’t initially say she was talking about Jonah, Sarah shared a slew of screenshots of an alleged conversation the pair had, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Taking to the social media app to share a string of alleged text messages between her and Jonah, Sarah didn’t hold back when she plastered the screenshots over her Instagram stories.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, alongside some of the screenshots she penned: “Kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me s*** like this … would then be upset I didn’t read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship”.

The screenshot alongside her short caption was from Jonah, and it read: “I want to see you.” Other grabs that Sarah has since shared have shown texts from Jonah appearing to be concerned that she posted snaps online while wearing a bathing suit. With the actor also warning her not to share “sexual pictures”.

In one text shared on Sarah’s story and published by TMZ, Jonah said: “Plain and simple. If you need: Surfing with men. Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men. To model. To post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit. To post sexual pictures. Friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful. I am not the right partner for you.”

The couple went Instagram official in September 2021, with engagement rumours swirling in February 2022. Last summer Jonah was then spotted kissing another woman on a beach in Malibu, which sparked split rumours.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
