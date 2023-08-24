scorecardresearch
Kangana reacts on 69th National Film Awards: 'Grateful for whatever Krishna give, didn't give me'

Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction after the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday. 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction after the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Kangana took to Instagram, where she expressed her happiness for those who have been feted with the honour.

She wrote: “Congratulation to all the winners of #nationalawards2023… It’s is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together. It’s truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that’s happening across all languages…”

She added: “All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivil didn’t win any… please know I am eternally greatful for whatever Krishna give and didn’t give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well…”

Kangana shared that art is subjective and that she truly believes that the jury did their best.

“I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna.”

In the event held in the national capital on Thursday, Allu Arjun bagged Best Actor. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was give the Best Feature Film award.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the National Award for the Best Actress for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.

3
