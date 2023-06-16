scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya make a grand entry at their sangeet ceremony

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya made their first official appearance as groom and bride at their pre-wedding sangeet ceremony at the Deol residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

They are raring to tie the knot on June 18 and the celebrations were in full flow with the entire Deol clan in attendance, starting with Dharmendra, enjoying every moment of the evening; a turbaned Sunny Deol, who looked every bit a Punjabi gentleman farmer from his Lok Sabha constituency, Gurdaspur; Bobby Deol, looking very much a Yash doppelganger with his thick black beard, wife Tania and son Aryaman, who was also celebrating his 26th birthday; and Abhay Deol.

Drisha was wearing an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani. The couple stepped out to greet the media and posed for the paparazzi.

Karan and Drisha have been dating for a while; she works in Dubai. The wedding will be an intimate affair, only family and close friends have been invited to it. It will be followed by a grand reception, which promises to be yet another big Bollywood bash.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots record 36-27 win over Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots record 36-27 win over Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Health & Lifestyle

300 villagers fall ill at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa

Sports

We want to continue hosting multiple championships at Kalinga Stadium, says Vineel Krishna

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins on Day 5

Sports

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

Sports

National Inter State meet: More than a dozen athletes make cut for Asian Games

Sports

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

Sports

Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

News

Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate

News

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

News

Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch

Health & Lifestyle

Nutraceuticals products market in India to touch $18 million in 2025

News

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

News

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US