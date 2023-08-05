scorecardresearch
Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

'Pyaar Hai Toh Hai' introduces the young and talented Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap, promising a fresh and captivating cinematic experience.

By Editorial Desk
Karan Hariharan | Paanie Kashyap | Pyaar Hai Toh Hai

Bollywood has always been a breeding ground for fresh talent, and this time it presents a brand-new duo that is ready to steal hearts with their on-screen chemistry. “Pyaar Hai Toh Hai” introduces the young and talented actors Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap in lead roles, promising a fresh and captivating cinematic experience.

Karan Hariharan,a trained actor from a world known Film school in Los Angeles marks his debut in Bollywood, with “Pyaar Hai Toh Hai”, and expectations are soaring high as audiences anticipate his acting skills in this musical romantic drama, set in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Opposite Karan, we have the vivacious Paanie Kashyap, who hails from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh and came to Mumbai with a dream in her eyes to make a mark in the Hindi film Industry. Her striking looks and natural acting abilities bring a breath of fresh air to the screen. Paanie’s journey from the Hindi heartland to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood is nothing short of inspiring. Her inclusion in the film promises to bring a new perspective to the industry and represents the growing trend of promoting talent from diverse backgrounds.

With the backing of an experienced director like Pradeep R K Chaudhary, who previously assisted the legend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and a compelling storyline by Mukul Sharma, the stage is set for Karan and Paanie to shine and make a memorable mark in the world of Hindi cinema. Their journey from aspiring actors to the lead pair in a Bollywood film is a testament to the industry’s commitment to embracing fresh talent and allowing them to showcase their potential on a grand stage.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of romance and music as “Pyaar Hai Toh Hai,” a captivating musical romantic drama, is all set to hit theatres on 28th September 2023. Presented under the banner of Shreetara Cinevision Pvt Ltd, the film promises to be a delightful soulful experience on the big screen.

The film’s production is helmed by Sanjeev Kumar and Randhir Kumar, with Sunita Radia and Arun Tyagi as the co-producers, ensuring a dedicated team working behind the scenes. The film is distributed in theatres all over India by the experienced distributor, Jaivirata Entertainment.

The poster of the Film was released today on social media and is already creating curiosity in the industry circle for its freshness and innovative approach. Sanjeev Kumar, the Producer of the film explained the concept behind the poster, “in a captivating display of artistic allure, the poster of “Pyaar Hai Toh Hai” evokes emotions that dance between shadows and light. The main pair, shrouded in a graceful embrace, emerges as elegant silhouettes, their faces veiled in mystery, inviting curiosity and enchantment. A delicate rose, held gently behind, speaks of tender gestures and heartfelt confessions.”

At the heart of the silhouettes, a mesmerizing gradient image unveils the couple seated on a rocky shore, a tableau of love’s timeless journey amidst the ebbs and flows of life’s tides. This masterful fusion of shadows and gradients invites us to embark on a romantic odyssey, where emotions transcend boundaries, and the beauty of pure love unravels amidst the twilight hues. The poster captures the essence of the film’s musical romantic drama, drawing us into a world where emotions whisper, and love unfolds its myriad shades.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
