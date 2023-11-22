scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Johar announces new film with Kartik Aaryan. Is this the end of feud?

On Kartik Aaryan's 33rd birthday Karan Johar took to social media to announce a new film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

By Pooja Tiwari
Karan Johar ends feud rumours with Kartik Aaryan
Karan Johar ends feud rumours with Kartik Aaryan

On Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday Karan Johar took to social media to announce a new film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The filmmaker’s Dharma Productions’ will be co-producing the yet untitled film along with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

The upcoming project, that is set for release on August 15, 2025, is being directed by Sandeep Modi. The big announcement was made on Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday.

The Instagram caption stated, “Lights, camera and… surprise! (clap board emoji) We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!”

| Karan Johar
Karan johar announces new film with kartik aaryan. Is this the end of feud?
0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Study explains how hearing loss is linked with dementia
Next article
Mrunal Thakur says the difficult time is but the most wonderful phase
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US