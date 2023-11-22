Karan johar announces new film with kartik aaryan. Is this the end of feud?

On Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday Karan Johar took to social media to announce a new film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The filmmaker’s Dharma Productions’ will be co-producing the yet untitled film along with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

The upcoming project, that is set for release on August 15, 2025, is being directed by Sandeep Modi. The big announcement was made on Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday.

The Instagram caption stated, “Lights, camera and… surprise! (clap board emoji) We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!”