Kartik Aaryan emphasises on importance of youth capital of nation on I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who received a lot of positive response for his work in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, is celebrating the 76th Independence Day on Tuesday and has said that the youth being the biggest asset of India has the potential to move the mountains and can help India become stronger.

The actor extended his best wishes to everyone on the joyful occasion as he said: “Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to every proud Indian. I’m really proud to be a citizen of the youngest nation of the world.”

Emphasising on the importance of youth, he said: “Our nation keeps moving forward with the bright young minds acing in every sphere and making the country proud – assuring us the future is brighter! The young minds of India have big dreams and a knack for hard work to make it come true… given the right opportunities and encouragement, we all can literally move mountains and remain unstoppable! We are the best.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy with his next films ‘Chandu Champion’ directed by superstar director Kabir Khan.

Earlier, his first look from the film was unveiled which showed him looking into the camera as he donned the blazer with “India” written on it. The picture also showed “military” written on the blazer signifying that Kartik’s character serves in the Indian forces. The upcoming film is based on a true story of a sportsperson.

‘Chandu Champion’ went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honour Minister of Culture, Media and Sports of the UK, Stuart Andrew.

The film is being jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, and has booked a grand release on the occasion of Eid in June 2024.

