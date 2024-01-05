Konkona Sen Sharma: ‘Killer Soup’ allowed me to explore grey-ness of Swathi

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who takes on the intricate role of Swathi Shetty in the dark comedy thriller series ‘Killer Soup’, said it has challenged her in the best ways, and allowed her to explore the grey-ness of this character.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill, and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart.

At the heart of this culinary drama is Swathi Shetty, a woman in her early forties portrayed by Konkona.

Talking about the same, Konkana said: “Swathi is a character I’ve embraced with open arms – a woman driven by an unwavering determination to create not just the best paya soup but a life she can call her own. Inherently caring and loving, her complexities reveal a character who has served others selflessly, and, in turn, has dutifully taken care of her family.”

Swathi is defined by her loving and caring nature, underscored by an unyielding ambition to make the world’s best paya soup and open her own restaurant.

“Now, at a pivotal point in her life, she’s embarked on a path that is dark, convoluted, and terrible – a journey not for the soft-hearted. What she didn’t know, and what I discovered while portraying her, is that no one could walk this path better than her,” shared the ‘Omkara’ actress.

However, Swathi’s seemingly straightforward aspirations take a dark and treacherous turn when she cooks up a master plan.

The ‘Page 3’ actress further said: “It’s a role that encompasses a mix of emotions and depths. For me, this role challenged me in the best ways and allowed me to explore the grey-ness of this character. She’s so grey – that we used to jokingly call her Swathi Shady.”

The plot thickens when a bumbling local inspector and a group of amateur villains unwittingly become part of the recipe, turning the kitchen into a chaotic battlefield where too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.

Swathi is a multifaceted individual who has navigated life’s challenges with resilience. From her origins as a nurse, dedicated to serving others, to her present pursuit of personal goals, Swathi’s character is layered with complexity.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Killer Soup’ will stream on Netflix from January 11.