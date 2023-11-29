Mahesh Babu impressed by Bobby Deol in ‘Animal’ trailer: ‘My phone just dropped’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is known for films like ‘Pokiri’, ‘Vamsi’, ‘Aagadu’ and others, recently said that he was absolutely blown away by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s appearance in the latter’s upcoming movie ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

The upcoming film, which is set to clash at the box-office with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’, has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and stars Bobby as the antagonistic force.

At a recent promotional event for ‘Animal’, Mahesh Babu couldn’t contain his admiration for Bobby Deol’s role. As the trailer unfolds, Bobby Deol’s presence escalates, eventually stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for a clash with Ranbir Kapoor.

Mahesh Babu, visibly impressed, said: “Bobby, you come in the end, and you blew my mind – my phone just dropped. The transformation is stunning, and as an audience, it’s very inspiring for us. I can’t wait to watch you on the big screen.”

The film is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film after ‘Arjun Reddy’ and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ both of which were blockbusters. ‘Animal’ releases in cinemas on December 1.