Mahesh Babu says ‘Jawan will break his own records’

Mahesh Babu gave a loud shout out to Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Mahesh Babu gave a loud shout out to Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He wrote on X (earlier called Twitter), “Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema… Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career’s best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched… He’s on fire here. Jawan will break his own records… How cool is that! Stuff of the legends.

Mahesh Babu had cheered for the film. He wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), “It’s time for Jawan! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets.

So looking forward to watching it with the entire family.” Of course SRK replied to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, “Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

