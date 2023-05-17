scorecardresearch
Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one’s work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.”

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community”, she added.

The actress’s white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout.

–IANS

aa/svn/

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th
Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024
