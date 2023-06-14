Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening

The craze for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, continues to soar as people rush to book their tickets in large numbers

With each passing day, the buzz and anticipation surrounding Adipurush grow stronger. The Bhushan Kumar-produced magnum opus, directed by Om Raut is all set to release on June 16, 2023, across the globe. Advance booking opened on Sunday, June 11th, and has witnessed an incredible surge as fans eagerly secure their seats for this grand spectacle.

In fact, hundreds of people are forming queues outside theaters in cities like Kolkata, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pune, Aurangabad and Harayana indicating a high possibility of Adipurush running house full for many shows. Fans have been mesmerized by the trailers and other glimpses from the film, and they are determined not to miss out on the grandeur of Adipurush on its release day. The theatre owners are pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed to see such massive crowds gathering around cinema halls, eagerly purchasing tickets for the film.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.