Mira Rajput wishes her 'sun & moon' Shahid Kapoor, shares his pix on social media

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, recently celebrated his birthday.

After the birthday celebrations, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, took to her social media and wished the actor calling him her “sun and moon”.

On Monday, Mira shared an array of pictures on her Instagram.

The first picture shows the happy couple smiling for the camera. The second picture is of the sunset at a beach and the third picture is of a moon descending upon a luxury property.

Mira wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They have two kids, one daughter Misha and one son Zain. Misha Kapoor is seven-years-old, and Zain Kapoor is four-years-old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has ‘Deva’ in the pipeline in which he stars opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will release in theatres on October 11.

