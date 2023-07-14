scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS)  Malayalam star Mohanlal was dressed to the T as he was recently seen attending the Wimbledon match in London. 

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures.

In the images, he is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt paired with tie and a white shirt. To complete the look he wore rimless glasses.

He was seen taking a selfie with Disney Star’s president K Madhavan. They were attending the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE).

For the caption he just wrote: “Wimbledon.”

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the shoot of ‘Vrushabha’. Director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry, will go behind the lens for ‘Vrusbhaha’.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins
Next article
Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

Sports

'He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket…': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals backing he got from Rohit Sharma

News

Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast

News

Ameesha Patel talks about reprising her character in 'Gadar 2': Sakeena runs through my veins

News

Gripping survival drama 'Kaala Paani' to showcase journey through Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Technology

Google Play Games beta on PC now available in India

News

Henry Cavill goes all out in last outing as Geralt in trailer for Vol.2 of 'The Witcher' Season 3

News

Sunny Deol reveals how iconic 'handpump scene' in 'Gadar' came to life

Technology

US FDA okays 1st over-the-counter birth control pill

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US