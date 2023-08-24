National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in final race

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the country.

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards will be announced today, August 24. This is one of the highly anticipated days for the Indian film fraternity as one will get to know who has bagged the prestigious title.

The event is set to take place from 5 pm onwards and one can watch it live online. According to reports, In the race for the Best Actress accolade, the competition heats up as Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut vie for the title.

Alia Bhatt’s remarkable portrayal in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” has positioned her as a top contender, while Kangana Ranaut’s performance in “Thalaivi” adds to her chances. Several Malayalam films are strong contenders for the coveted awards, such as ‘Nayattu’, ‘Minnal Murali’, and ‘Meppadiyan’.