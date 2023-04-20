scorecardresearch
NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus in Pune

By Agency News Desk

Pune/Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday condemned an incident when a rapper and his team were allowed to shoot a “vulgar” song inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune.

In a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said that the incident has hurt sentiments of people across the state and is a blot on the varsity named after the icon Savitribai Phule.

He has demanded strict action against all those guilty and measures to avoid similar instances in SPPU and any other university or an educational complex in the state

His reference was to a rap song shot by singer Shubham Anand Jadhav, alias ‘rocKsun’ in the campus last month, allegedly without permission of the varsity authorities.

After the video was released on social media networks it sparked a major furore in academic and political circles, with even the SPPU officials condemning it and later lodging a police complaint.

Pawar said that the shooting showed the singer sitting in the chair of the Vice Chancellor, displaying liquor bottles on a table before him and reeling off abusive and objectionable lyrics – with clips going viral on social media.

After a complaint by NCP Students Association, on April 15, the Chaturshringi police station booked the rapper and started a probe into the matter.

Though the content depicted in the media has no casteist, religious or political overtones, there are certain obscene words in the song, as per the police probe.

Hailing from Satara, Jadhav released the song on YouTube last month after which the SPPU and the NCP students’ association lodged the police complaints.

On his part, Jadhav has claimed that he had taken all relevant permissions in the matter.

The song was filmed with drones and cameras in the historic SPPU building and two other campus auditoria, with the artists sporting a sword, fake guns and rifles during the shooting.

–IANS

qn/vd

