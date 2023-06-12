scorecardresearch
Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller Animal unveiled the film’s pre-teaser on Sunday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller Animal unveiled the film’s pre-teaser on Sunday. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on August 11.

The short video begins with Ranbir walking in with an axe in his hand while some masked men wait for him. He is seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, and we just get a brief look at his face. From the look of it, Ranbir seems to be playing the role of a powerful, brutal gangster. As Ranbir fights the men single-handedly, we hear a peppy Punjabi number playing in the background.

Netizens upset as Ranone user tweeted, “Animal – #RanbirKapoor is full with RAGE but director #SandeepReddyVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser. C’mon can’t you do any better, still this is a teaser so I’ll keep my expectations low. The last gif is the Original.”

