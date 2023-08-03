New version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' brings modern flavour to iconic dance number

New Delhi, August 3 (IANS) After an exciting teaser, ‘Gadar 2’ has released its revamped version of the iconic dance number ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, mixing in folk, electronic, a strong bass which is sung by with great passion by Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan along with music director Mithoon.

The original track from 22 years ago is an all time classic, so releasing a new version carries its own risks. But this is no longer the case as ‘Gadar 2’ very much honours the original track, with Udit Narayan once again coming in with his great voice and showing no signs of ageing.

But this time, much like how the father-son duo of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and his son Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) dance to the song, Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan do an amazing collaboration perfectly complementing each other’s voices, with great choreography wrapping up nostalgia with a new flavour.

If the original was about love, this time the song is now about the strong bond of a family as Tara Singh and Charanjeet dance to the song along with Tara’s wife and Charanjeet’s mother Sakina Ali Singh (Ameesha Patel), displaying their strong love and massive energy.

The revamped version has also received great reception, garnering over two million views on YouTube within just three hours of releasing, with great praise being directed at Sunny Deol’s dancing and Udit Narayan’s voice, both of whom do not reflect their age in their performance.

The addition of Aditya and Mithoon was also praised as both the singers blended their own voices perfectly with Udit Narayan, and created an entirely new composition out of the exact same song.

‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from ‘Gadar 2’ is indeed the same as the original, but it is also very much different as it brings in a more modern production with a far more open mix, and new vocal dynamics.

The new version has only hyped up audiences more for ‘Gadar 2’ and the fight that awaits Tara Singh and his family, as the Anil Sharma directorial hits theatres on August 11, 2023.

–IANS

