Nora Fatehi: Dance not only shaped my existence, but bridged a connection worldwide wide too

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has always wooed audiences with her moves in songs such as Dilbar, Saki Saki, Garmi, Naach Meri Rani and Jehda Nasha. On International Dance Day (April 29), she acknowledges that she cannot dissociate herself from dance.

Nora reveals how dance has helped her build a connection. Nora said, “Dance is a part of my identity, it’s a destined relationship that not only shaped my existence as ‘Nora Fatehi’ and bridged a connection worldwide with millions and millions of people. My relationship with dance has created an opportunity for me to express my artistic self and to simultaneously inspire people globally.”

Fatehi believes that International Dance Day is a significant occasion that serves as a reminder for people to commemorate the favourable influence of dance.

She said, “Dance day is every day in my life, however it’s nice that this day comes once a year for everyone to celebrate the positive impact dance has on so many people’s lives, including mine.”

Talking about how dance has been an integral part of her life and career, Nora said, “Dance has been a door opener for me, a way for me to win the hearts of the audience and the attention of the industry. Dance in my life has become a platform for me to showcase all my abilities as a versatile artist and has put me on the biggest global stages and created the most unimaginable opportunities for a girl like me. Dance has made my dreams as an actor, singer, performer, come true in ways I never thought would be possible.”

While the world admires her dance abilities, Nora believes in perseverance. She asserted, “My fire and passion for dance has always remained at an all-time high and it is only getting stronger. Everyday I want to explore new styles and new ways to execute dance as a performer. The evolution of dance over the years has fascinated me and allowed me to also create a platform for others to show their talent in dance,” she says.

The birthing of #Dancewithnora happened when she realized people from various parts of the world dance to her songs, perform her signature steps, and even showcasing their own unique dance styles and choreography to her music. This trending hashtag has given impetus to many, to which Nora said, “This has become a constant motivation for me to consistently highlight the significance of dance in this industry.”