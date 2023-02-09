On propose day kartik aaryan & sara ali khan were spotted chatting are they together in udaipur?

Love Aaj Kal 2 actors Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted together on Propose Day. In the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media, Kartik and Sara can be seen chatting with each other.

Their fans were clearly taken aback by their photos. One fan commented, “Now don’t start their wedding bells we don’t want them together.” Another one wrote, “SarTik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.” While a third fan said, “Sara is not a good option for Kartik… Kriti is mind-blowing.”

While chocolate boy Kartik is seen in a check shirt, Sara is seen in a white crop top and black tights. They seem to be lost in a conversation. Fans of the two were excited to see them together.