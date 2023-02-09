scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

On Propose Day Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted chatting are they together in Udaipur?

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted together on Propose Day.

By Pooja Tiwari
Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted chatting are they together in Udaipur
Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted chatting are they together in Udaipur

Love Aaj Kal 2 actors Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted together on Propose Day. In the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media, Kartik and Sara can be seen chatting with each other.

Their fans were clearly taken aback by their photos. One fan commented, “Now don’t start their wedding bells we don’t want them together.” Another one wrote, “SarTik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.” While a third fan said, “Sara is not a good option for Kartik… Kriti is mind-blowing.”

While chocolate boy Kartik is seen in a check shirt, Sara is seen in a white crop top and black tights. They seem to be lost in a conversation. Fans of the two were excited to see them together.

| Kartik Aaryan
On propose day kartik aaryan & sara ali khan were spotted chatting are they together in udaipur?
Previous article
Shahid Kapoor: Vijay Sethupathi’s a pure artist
Next article
Hiphop girl group XG releases performance video for third single
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US