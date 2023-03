After launching the glorious poster of Adipurush earlier in the morning, director Om Raut offers special prayers at Ram Mandir in Mumbai.

Following the tradition of visiting Ram temple on the glorious occasion of Ram Navmi since his childhood with his mother Neena Raut, director Om Raut this year too visited the sacred temple to seek blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram making an extremely significant moment for his upcoming magnum opus that entails divine virtues of Ram and revives Indian culture.