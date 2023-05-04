scorecardresearch
One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the upcoming streaming film ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, revealed that she said yes to the film just from a one-liner that her ‘Pagglait producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared with her over a Zoom call.

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Thursday, the actress said, “Within a few months of the release of ‘Pagglait’, Guneet told me that she has a one-liner for a film which she would like to share with me. We got on a Zoom call and she gave me the one-liner, and I fell in love with it. After this, I met with the director of the film, Yashowardhan Mishra, who narrated the story to me.”

Delving into her part, Sanya said, “The role was a challenge because I didn’t meet any cop before the preparations of the part. However, during the preparations, I met a few cops, and I got to experience that their life is quite challenging.”

The actress added that she and her director once met a female police officer in Gwalior, who was working on cases in the police station and at the same time constantly catering to her young child.

‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ will stream on Netflix from May 19.

