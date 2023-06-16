Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze fans with her unique style statements. Today she was spotted out and about on Thursday evening when a few fans approached her for a selfie.

Urfi obliged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but she tripped and fell badly on the ground. Urfi fell but quickly got up with the help of Paps. She was seen wearing a big pair of black heels underneath a pair of oversized pants that she styled with a crop top.

While a section of netizens praised the confidence of Urfi, several others brutally trolled the actress.

A user wrote, “Her smile n Confidence just fabulous ❤ ur just amazing” Another said, ” Ye to pahle se giri hui hai aur kitna giregi.”

A third comment read, ” Amitabh Bachchan ka full-paint pehnegi to aisa hi hoga na.” Another user sarcastically said, “Aaj finally meri dua kabool ho gayi.”