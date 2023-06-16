scorecardresearch
Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

Urfi Javed obliged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but she tripped and fell badly on the ground.

By Pooja Tiwari
Urfi Javed never fails to amaze fans with her unique style statements. Today she was spotted out and about on Thursday evening when a few fans approached her for a selfie.

Urfi obliged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but she tripped and fell badly on the ground. Urfi fell but quickly got up with the help of Paps. She was seen wearing a big pair of black heels underneath a pair of oversized pants that she styled with a crop top.

While a section of netizens praised the confidence of Urfi, several others brutally trolled the actress.

A user wrote, “Her smile n Confidence just fabulous ❤ ur just amazing” Another said, ” Ye to pahle se giri hui hai aur kitna giregi.”

A third comment read, ” Amitabh Bachchan ka full-paint pehnegi to aisa hi hoga na.” Another user sarcastically said, “Aaj finally meri dua kabool ho gayi.”

Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
