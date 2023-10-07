‘Panch-Kriti Five Elements’ – Women centric Hindi movie one must watch

In the vibrant realm of Bollywood, where formulaic masala films typically dominate the silver screen, there occasionally emerges an enduring women-centric movie that fearlessly defies the established norms. ‘Panch-Kriti’ is undeniably one such classic, a pristine cinematic creation deeply rooted in family values, aiming to shed light on Indian culture while delivering potent and forward-thinking messages to its audience. Nonetheless, this groundbreaking film encountered a set of unique challenges as it boldly confronted the entrenched power structures within the film industry.

‘Panch-Kriti’ stands as an exceptional women-centric Hindi movie that dared to chart a fresh and culturally enriching course within the Indian cinema landscape.

This cinematic masterpiece was filmed in the heartland of India, amidst the rustic beauty of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Instead of succumbing to the temptations of commercial gimmickry, it opted to celebrate the intricate tapestry of Indian culture and rural life. ‘Panch-Kriti Five Elements’ comprised five short films, each bearing a potent social message. These messages ranged from environmental conservation to addressing the deeply rooted issue of female foeticide and promoting government initiatives such as girls’ education (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao) and Swach Bharat.

Amidst a cinematic scene cluttered with mindless extravagance and shallow narratives, ‘Panch-Kriti’ shone as a guiding light of substance and purpose, firmly establishing its place as an all-time hit women-centric movie.

One of the compelling factors that garnered immense attention and acclaim for ‘Panch-Kriti’ was its unwavering dedication to presenting Indian culture in its most authentic form. In an age where shallowness often overshadows authenticity, this film ventured deep into the heart of India, showcasing its vibrant traditions, folklore, and values that render the nation truly unique. Audiences were treated to a visually and emotionally enriching experience, celebrating the allure of rural life while transcending the dominance of urban-centric narratives prevalent in Indian cinema.

What truly set ‘Panch-Kriti’ apart was its unwavering commitment to capturing the very essence of rural India, including its portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of women. The film’s director, Sanjoy Bharggav, and female producer Haripriya Bharggav, along with their dedicated team, meticulously scouted authentic locations in Chanderi, ensuring that each frame resonated with the breathtaking beauty of the countryside.

This commitment to authenticity allowed audiences to immerse themselves in the surreal rural settings, evoking nostalgia and respect for India’s heartland, further accentuating the significance of all-time women-centric narratives.

Alongside the movie, a unique and robust strategy was implemented, featuring lucky draw giveaways at every screening. The producer’s goal was to establish a mutually beneficial arrangement for single-screen theatres, distributors, emerging startups, and their own production house. This approach had the potential to revitalize these theatres, offering audiences the chance to win prizes ranging from 2k to 15k, all with the purchase of a movie ticket. This approach not only promised unprecedented success for these cinemas but also encouraged audiences to return to the theatres.

As the word of this remarkable all-time women-centric movie spread, social media buzzed with admiration and accolades. This cinematic gem, unveiled on August 25th across 11 Indian states, achieved a significant milestone – an astounding box office collection of Rs. 35 crore during its debut week, rewriting the rules of success in the world of film.

In the final analysis, ‘Panch-Kriti – Five elements’ transcended the realm of a mere film; it marked a cinematic revolution. It dared to challenge the status quo, demonstrating that a movie could be both culturally enriching and socially relevant while captivating audiences with its authentic portrayal of rural India and women-centric themes. This exquisite masterpiece not only made waves in the cinematic world but also resonated deeply with those who yearned for meaningful storytelling and a genuine connection to their roots.

‘Panch-Kriti’ emerged as a beacon of hope, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to tell stories that truly resonate, and serving as a reminder that the magic of cinema lies in its capacity to touch the very core of our souls.