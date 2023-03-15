scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pooja Dey: Tough to play lesbian on-screen because people judge you

Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people.

By News Bureau

Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people. She will be seen playing a lesbian in her upcoming short film, ‘Oas’, and said that it was challenging to play the role and in fact initially, she was apprehensive when this project was offered, although she had already played a lesbian before.

Pooja said: “It’s tough to play a lesbian on-screen because people judge you. Even though the content has come a long way, this topic is still a hush-hush matter in most Indian households. When I was asked to play the character of a lesbian, I was apprehensive about how my character would be perceived by the audience. So, there was nervousness until it came out. There exist some people in this society who forget about the difference between reel and real and what matters to them is to pass judgments.”

Pooja made her acting debut with the show, ‘Dating in the Dark’ and was also seen in the web series ‘Sanak’ and ‘Gandii Baat’.

She also emphasised that there is a need to make this topic normal and it should not be something different or unique to people.

“I do believe that content like this shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet but told without any hesitation. It’s important to bring a new wave in society with the content we create. It is challenging but inspirational too, to bring a change in society. The reason I take up characters like these is to shatter the stereotype. The idea is to empower the community and normalise everything. Playing the character of a lesbian was tough, but that was actually a unique perk for me,” she concluded.

Previous article
Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project
Next article
India Wells Open: Felix saves six match points to stun Tommy Paul; Sets quarterfinal clash with Alcaraz
This May Also Interest You
News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US