Saturday, January 6, 2024
BollywoodNews

Pranati Rai Prakash desires to work with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3’

Pranati Rai Prakash bas expressed her wish to share the screen with the heartthrob once again in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'.

By Agency News Desk
Pranati Rai Prakash and Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3’
Pranati Rai Prakash and Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3’_pic courtesy news agency

After working with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Love Aajkal 2’, actress Pranati Rai Prakash bas expressed her wish to share the screen with the heartthrob once again in the third installment of ‘Aashiqui’.

Pranati dreams of starring in Aashiqui 3 and working with Anurag Basu who is one of her dreams directors.

She said: “People have loved our chemistry, and I personally love romantic films. I would love to work once again with him in Aashiqui 3. I am a die-hard fan of romanticism.”

The ‘Aashiqui’ franchise started in the 1990s with Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

‘Aashiqui 2’, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2013. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, with Shaad Randhawa and Mahesh Thakur in supporting roles, as well as Salil Acharya in a cameo appearance.

Previous article
'The White Lotus' adds six new cast members, Thailand shoot in February
Next article
Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church, intends to become a deacon
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.