Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s concert and shares unseen pictures

Priyanka Chopra shared unseen pictures and penned a note a day after attending singer Beyonce's concert in London

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce's concert and shares unseen pictures
Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce's concert and shares unseen pictures

Priyanka Chopra shared unseen pictures and penned a note a day after attending singer Beyonce’s concert in London. Priyanka also shared a video featuring Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy performing at the Renaissance World Tour.

In the first picture, Priyanka posed with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. All of them were dressed in black outfits. They smiled as they posed for the camera. Priyanka pouted as she posed for the lens with her friend in the next photo. The actor also gave a glimpse of the crowd cheering for Beyonce.

In a clip, Blue Ivy grooved with the rest of the dancers on stage. She wore a red outfit and dark sunglasses. In a photo, Madhu smiled as actor Salma Hayek kissed her on the cheek at the concert.

Both of them held each other. Priyanka also shared a solo photo of Madhu enjoying the concert. The last picture showed Beyonce smiling wearing a golden and black dress. The actor geo-tagged the location as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

