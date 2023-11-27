scorecardresearch
Raashii Khanna wraps up film close to her heart

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is known for ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Farzi’, ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’, has wrapped up the shooting of the film which is close to her heart.

The actress took to Instagram to share her sentiments on wrapping up a project that holds a special place in her heart.

Raashii gave her fans a glimpse into the intense journey of portraying a beautifully broken character.

She shared BTS pictures from the yet-to-be-titled film.

The actress penned a heartfelt note in the caption and wrote: “And it’s a wrap of this beautiful film that is so close to my heart..! #TME The nervous twitches while developing this beautifully broken character, the storm within, the deep dive into the psyche of an individual I couldn’t relate to at first, pushing the boundaries as an actor supported by the very talented @vikrantmassey and surprising myself at every stage, at every scene because of the depth of the written word and the direction of @bodhayanroychaudhury – is #TME for me.”

Raashii further mentioned: “Cannot wait to share it with you all soon.! And.. thankyou to you too @vikramkhakhar for being such a solid support (sic)”.

As the actress concluded her post, she teased the anticipation of sharing this special project, labelled #TME, with her audience.

Agency News Desk
