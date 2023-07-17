scorecardresearch
Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Actress Rachna Mistry, who, is playing the lead role of Vidhi in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, has opened up on romancing with Iqbal Khan, and said it was a big deal for her to be paired opposite him.

The show has created a new wave in society while challenging social norms and stereotypes through its amazing storyline and has kept the audience hooked. It stars Iqbal and Rachna as Dev-Vidhi. Through their characters, they show that love knows no age limit.

On romancing the much older character Iqbal on TV, Rachna said: “I used to watch him on TV when I was in school and today, we are sharing the screen together. It is all like a dream come true for me. When I came to know that I have been paired opposite Iqbal Khan in the lead role, I was very excited as it was a big deal for me as well as I was nervous too, but Iqbal sir is so nice that he didn’t let me feel that way at all.”

“He made me his friend and then while shooting my hesitation slowly got over and I got to learn a lot from him. As far as the romantic scenes are concerned, I will give credit to Iqbal sir for always filming them in a better and better way because he has made everything so comfortable that now I do not hesitate,” she added.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life
Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram
Entertainment Today

