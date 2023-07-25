scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raja Kumari sings Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' title track in New York

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Grammy-nominated hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari took the stage by fire after performing the title track of ‘Jawan’ in a concert in New York.

Rajakumari sang a few lines from the song which is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, and took the fans by surprise at a live concert.

The track was used during the prevue of ‘Jawan’ and to introduce ‘Pathaan’ star’s character to the audiences.

A fan account of SRK called ‘teamsrkpurna’ took to Instagram, where a video of Rajakumari was shared.

She sang a few lines as the crowd cheered and clapped for her. Dressed in bubble gum pink, Rajakumari surprised her fans with the impromptu performance.

On the ‘Jawan’ front, a new poster from the film was launched. It features star Vijay Sethupathi, whose character was described as the “Dealer of Death”.

The poster features two images of Vijay, one in a close-up shot showing Vijay donning a pair of sunglasses. The other picture has Vijay standing wearing a jacket in a long shot. The new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The recently released action-packed video asset of the film had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi.

The action-packed ‘prevue’, which was unveiled earlier this month, has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

‘Jawan’ also stars a powerful line-up of Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'
Next article
'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

News

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Prannoy to face Srikanth in pre-quarters, Aakarshi bows out (ld)

News

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to debut in 'Dono'

News

Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

News

Adnan Siddiqui: Art bridges distances, unfair to make it victim of politics

News

Jagran Film Fest to hold retrospective of 7 Anupam Kher films

News

Dino James: 'Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi' perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Teenager Caicedo scores in Colombia's win over South Korea

Technology

Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

News

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined', weeks after his remains found

News

Shefali Shah had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she’s an actor

News

Heist, comedy, drama with dash of astrology come alive in 'Choona' trailer

News

‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ explosive teaser trailer revealed

News

How screenwriter in Ria Nalavade helped define her UP65 character

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

News

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US