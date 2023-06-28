scorecardresearch
Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Raja Kumari went to Dharavi, Mumbai spending time with children and grooving with them to an improvised hip hop track

By Agency News Desk

Indian-American hip-hop star Raja Kumari went to Dharavi, Mumbai spending time with children and grooving with them to an improvised hip hop track.

During her visit to the Dharavi Dream Project School, she interacted with children and donated some new studio equipment as part of her Kumari Kids Initiative, stating that accessibility and resources were the only difference between her and the kids at the school.

She said: “The only difference between my career and someone at the Dharavi Dream Project School is accessibility and resources.”

“Building a state of the art studio and mentoring the youth is integral to building an independent music infrastructure for writers and performers. It is my commitment to help provide unique opportunity for this underprivileged community,” she said.

During her outing to Dharavi Dream Project School, the rapper was also shown signing album covers of her new album “The Bridge” as well as cutting a cake with a picture of the album cover.

Speaking about the initiative, Raja Kumari said: “I truly believe India has immense talent and my label, Godmother Records is committed to building an infrastructure for music education and opportunity.”

“This is just the beginning. Please support @mc_heam and all the incredible people who keep this dream alive,”she said.

She added: “To all the amazing MCs, Bboys, Beatboxers, Artists and Producers I met at The Dharavi Dream Project…Thank you for reminding me why I began this journey can’t wait for the whole world to know your talent! Best album release party ever!”

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
