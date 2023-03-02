Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming biopic titled ‘Sri’ has booked its theatrical release. The film will land in cinemas on September 15, 2023. The film, which also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, is based on the story of visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and presents an inspiring story of a man who didn’t let the visual impairment stop him from achieving what he set out for.

Born into a family of farmers in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Bolla took the state government to court when, citing his disability, he was not allowed to pursue the Science stream after he cleared his Class X exams.

He not only won the case, but also topped his school in Class XII. He was also involved with the Lead India 2020 campaign launched by the late President A P J Abdul Kalam, he set up organisations for the rehabilitation of disabled people and to pursue Sustainable Development Goals, and established Bollant Industries, which makes reusable products from waste material.

The film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ fame which starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film has been written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, pictured by Pratham Mehta.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, ‘Sri’ is a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani serving as producers.