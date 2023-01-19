Rakhi Sawant has been detained by Amboli police because of a complaint filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra. She alleged that Rakhi was defaming her and circulating her obscene videos and photos online.

As per the media reports, she was going to launch her dance academy today, however, because of the FIR filed by Sherlyn, now she has been detained for questioning.

Sherlyn in her tweet has claimed that Rakhi has been arrested. She also added that her anticipatory bail application has been rejected.

She tweeted: “Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court.”

After her post, many social media users shared their reactions. While a few of them expressed their concern as her mother is not keeping well, others said that Sherlyn’s tweet is not factual and she is being interrogated only.

Last year also Sherlyn filed a complaint against Rakhi for using derogatory language against her.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant told the media that Sherlyn is a ‘porn star’ and showed her pictures and videos.

She told the media: “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. You will find her such pictures and seductive videos only. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals”.

Rakhi was already in the headlines because of her marriage with Adil and later news of her miscarriage also created a stir. Adil called it fake and asked everyone not to believe such rumours.