scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) Top Tollywood actor Ram Charan left for Srinagar to attend the prestigious G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which began on Monday.

Spotted at Hyderabad Airport on his way to Srinagar, he will be among the representatives of the Indian film industry at the summit to discuss film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Ram Charan’s fans, who hail him as a global star, see this as another honour for their favourite actor. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance.

India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Ram Charan has been hogging the limelight in recent times due to massive success and international accolades earned by “RRR” in which he teamed up with Junior NTR.

The actors hit global headlines when “RRR” won the Oscar this year for the best original song “Naatu Naatu” that featured them. The film also bagged the Golden Globe award.

During his visit to the US, Ram Charan had also featured on the popular talk show “Good Morning America”.

His father and megastar Chiranjeevi had called this a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema.

Set in the 1920s, “RRR” is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against British rule – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

“RRR”, whose cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson, became one of the all-time highest grossers from India, collecting over ARs 1,200 crore worldwide.

–IANS

ms/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'
Next article
Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

News

'Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites,' says Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US