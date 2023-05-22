Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) Top Tollywood actor Ram Charan left for Srinagar to attend the prestigious G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which began on Monday.

Spotted at Hyderabad Airport on his way to Srinagar, he will be among the representatives of the Indian film industry at the summit to discuss film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Ram Charan’s fans, who hail him as a global star, see this as another honour for their favourite actor. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance.

India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Ram Charan has been hogging the limelight in recent times due to massive success and international accolades earned by “RRR” in which he teamed up with Junior NTR.

The actors hit global headlines when “RRR” won the Oscar this year for the best original song “Naatu Naatu” that featured them. The film also bagged the Golden Globe award.

During his visit to the US, Ram Charan had also featured on the popular talk show “Good Morning America”.

His father and megastar Chiranjeevi had called this a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema.

Set in the 1920s, “RRR” is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against British rule – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

“RRR”, whose cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson, became one of the all-time highest grossers from India, collecting over ARs 1,200 crore worldwide.

–IANS

ms/vd