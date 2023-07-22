scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a boy's movie outing with 'Oppenheimer'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted enjoying the Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’.

The two ate a fancy dinner and later watched Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece ‘Oppenheimer’ at a special screening in Mumbai, which the two were watching.

In the viral video circulating on social media, shared by Ranbir’s fan club, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a casual but very stylish black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers and a fancy cap. Arjun Kapoor was also going out in full style wearing black glasses, a woolen cap and black shirt.

Ranbir and Arjun were spotted by the paparazzi leaving the theatre, upon which Ranbir posed for a selfie and even shook hands with some of the journalists and his fans.

A fan account of the actor showed him and Arjun sitting in the theatre chilling, laying back and paying full attention to Nolan’s epic biopic. It’s needless to say that ‘Oppenheimer’ has had everyone s interest, including that of some of the biggest names in Bollywood as the movie has gone housefull across nearly every theatre in India, particularly in the IMAX section.

This may very well make ‘Oppenheimer’ one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India, as the movie went housefull the day it became open for pre-bookings, and filled all seats in theatres on its first day even faster than the likes of ‘Fast X’, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Barbie’, garnering overwhelmingly positive reception everywhere.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023 after being postponed from its initial date of August 11, 2023.

‘Animal’ is currently undergoing some changes and improvements in VFX and is in its post-production mode, making changes to its cinematography as well.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is shooting for his upcoming noir thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with the movie ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food

Technology

Scientists develop AI-based tracking & early-warning system for viral pandemics

News

Zaara Warsi shares recipe of her special Milkshake Delight on Mango Day

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final

News

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare: 'I went to hell and back'

News

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies

News

‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on two-year deal

News

Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

News

SDCC showcases intense footage from 'John Wick' prequel spin-off series 'The Continental'

Sports

Monaco Diamond League: India's Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in triple jump

Technology

Scientists propose geoarchaeology to preserve space heritage

News

Dan Radcliffe, Erin Darke join Hollywood strikers; give first glimpse of son at picket line

Sports

Draw announced for SAFF U16, U19 Championships

Technology

7 top tech companies sign deal with US govt on AI guardrails

News

Veteran singer Tony Bennett passes away at 96

News

Pakistan temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Sports

Perfect opportunity for West Indies to score big: Saba Karim

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US