Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin’s Yeh Jawani Hai Dewaani reunion after 10 years

The stars of Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a reunion last night. The film’s director posted pictures of the film’s stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin from the reunion on his Instagram handle and he wrote “Last night.”

Two pictures feature Naina, Bunny, Adi and Aditi smiling with all their hearts. The other shot features the gang posing with Ayan Mukerji, Pritam, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur among other members of the team.

As the film clocked 10 years, Ayan Mukerji shared this extensive note for the film.