Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new poster of ‘Animal’; fans hail it as ‘blockbuster’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ on Monday unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring the actor in a tantalising, statement look.

In the poster, we can see Ranbir donning formal attire- royal blue blazer, matching shirt, and completed the look with square shaped sunglasses. He is looking suave in a long hairstyle, with a cigarette in his mouth, and a lighter in one hand.

The poster features Ranbir in a never-seen-before rowdy avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: “He is elegant He is Wild… You will see his rage on September 28. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec”.

The roaring teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, ie on Ranbir’s birthday.

Ranbir’s character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity, and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.

The fans couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the look of Ranbir, and wrote: “DEKHO WOH AA GYA.” “Next blockbuster,” another wrote.

“Can’t say what is going to happen on its release. But the vibe is.”

“When a director like Sandeep vanga & an actor like Ranbir Kapoor collaborates…a masterpiece is made…,” commented another

“Wait and watch Ranbir Kapoor”gushed fans “Faadu poster haii boss.”

‘Animal’ is a classic saga that brings together Ranbir and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will release worldwide on December 1, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

–IANS

sp/kvd