Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline; Netizens react saying, ‘Love when celebs do common people things like this’

Alia Bhatt was awarded the Best Actress award at the 2023 National Films Award for the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, she is currently enjoying a vacation in the United States with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha.

The couple was spotted clicking a selfie with a fan as they attended a match at the US Open Tennis Championships. Hollywood celebrities Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron were also present at the sporting event.

During the event, Ranbir sat next to the American actress and model as they enjoyed the game. A video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline has now surfaced online. The clip showed the match camera zooming in on the Outer Banks actress showing her on the big screen. The actress was caught off-guard as she took a sip of her drink. On watching herself on the screen, she had a big laugh. This is when Ranbir quickly leaned towards her and flashed a smile and peace sign at the camera while the crowd cheered for them.

Reacting to the video, one wrote on the app, “Hahahaha love goofy Ranbir.” Another commented, “Dude forgot he’s also famous.” . “So cool and funny! Love when celebs do common people things like this,” commented a another user.