Ranbir Kapoor spills the tea literally on his pants

A video of Ranbir Kapoor dropping hot tea on himself at an event is now going viral

By Shweta Ghadashi
A video of Ranbir Kapoor dropping hot tea on himself at an event is now going viral. The Brahmastra actor was attending a book launch on Friday evening with his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

While on stage, Ranbir was interacting with the people on the dias with a cup of a hot beverage in his hand. Busy in the conversation, Ranbir lost grip of the cup and it fell all over his pants.

Ranbir instantly jumped and couldn’t help but crack up. Soon, help was called in. The actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit for the event.

Ranbir and Neetu had come together for the launch of a skincare book. While Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black outfit, Neetu looked gorgeous in a lilac outfit.

