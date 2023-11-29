scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Randeep Hooda hopes for restoration of peace in Manipur

Randeep Hooda, who is all set to get hitched on Wednesday, expressed his hope for restoration of peace in Manipur and the world

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda hopes for restoration of peace in Manipur
Randeep Hooda hopes for restoration of peace in Manipur

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is all set to get hitched on Wednesday, expressed his hope for restoration of peace in Manipur and the world. Randeep along with his wife-to-be Lin Laishram visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal to seek blessings prior to their wedding ceremony.

After seeking blessings, Randeep interacted with the media and expressed his desire for a happy married life.

The actor said, “Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life.”

Randeep and Lin Laishram are getting married on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung situated at Langthabal in Imphal West.

The couple reached Imphal on Monday. After seeking blessings at the temples, Lin and Randeep visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake.

Manipur is currently going through troubled times as violent clashes have gripped the state.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kalinga Super Cup will kick off in Odisha from January 9
Next article
Ranveer Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US