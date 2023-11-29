Randeep Hooda hopes for restoration of peace in Manipur

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is all set to get hitched on Wednesday, expressed his hope for restoration of peace in Manipur and the world. Randeep along with his wife-to-be Lin Laishram visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal to seek blessings prior to their wedding ceremony.

After seeking blessings, Randeep interacted with the media and expressed his desire for a happy married life.

The actor said, “Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life.”

Randeep and Lin Laishram are getting married on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung situated at Langthabal in Imphal West.

The couple reached Imphal on Monday. After seeking blessings at the temples, Lin and Randeep visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake.

Manipur is currently going through troubled times as violent clashes have gripped the state.