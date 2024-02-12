HomeBollywoodNews

Rapper G-Eazy lands in Mumbai, to perform at NSCI dome on Feb 15

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) After performing in Bengaluru and Delhi, rapper G-Eazy landed in Mumbai on Monday to perform at the NSCI dome on February 15 as part of his three-city tour to India.

Hailing from Oakland, California, G-Eazy has won several accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards, and is known for hits like ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Good Life’, ‘I Mean It’, ‘Him & I’, and ‘No Limit’.

He has also collaborated with Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone and Cardi B.

The tour is produced by Spacebound, the producer of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn.

