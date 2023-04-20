scorecardresearch
Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Rapper Prabh Deep, who worked on the track ‘Sherni’ from ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Toofan Main’ from the hit streaming series ‘Pataal Lok’, has released his new single titled ‘Thappad!’. He shared that his new single is inspired by the superhero characters in comic books, and that he plays the superhero Thappad Man in the song.

The song marks his first independent release after 6 years.

Talking about the single, the rapper told IANS: “The concept behind ‘Thappad!’ is that it is inspired by the superhero characters in comic books and graphic novels that gave us the confidence to dream beyond our limits. In this story, I am the protagonist – the superhero – Thappad Man.”

He further mentioned: “I’ve been wanting to create something with a lot of energy and have been missing writing bars – expressing my artistry and thoughts in that raw form – the process, wordplay, rhyme schemes and references that guide an MCs pen. aThappad!’ was a refreshing return to that part of my creative process.”

Prabh Deep described the track as a “game changer” for him as he shared with IANS: “It comes at a crucial juncture in my career. You will see it 10 years down the line when you look back and understand the perspective I’m showcasing in the song – it is like the final stretch to reach the top of a mountain.”

‘Thappad!’ is available to stream Prabh Deep’s YouTube channel.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus in Pune
Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family
