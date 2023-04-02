scorecardresearch
Rashmika, Alia set the stage on fire as they dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) A video of actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt grooving to the Oscar winning track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ has taken over the Internet.

A clip doing the rounds on social media, shows Alia is dressed in an all-white outfit and Rashmika in a metallic ivory saree.

The two are on stage as they dance on the Hindi version of the track titled ‘Naacho Naacho’. Alia twirls Rashmika around before they perform the famous hook step.

The actresses had danced to the number at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film ‘RRR’ made India proud as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history after contending against songs such as ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti spotted together at Mumbai airport
'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch
